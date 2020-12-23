‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Says Karen Huger Is ‘No One’s Friend,’ Also Slams Ashley Darby

The lines were drawn earlier this season on The Real Housewives of Potomac once the winery fight happened between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels. Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon were firmly on the side of Dillard Bassett. On the other hand, Karen Huger was neutral, remaining friends with both, and Ashley Darby sided with Samuels. Dillard Bassett didn’t mince words about Huger and Darby in a recent interview.

Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger | Larry French/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Candiace Dillard Bassett got mad at Karen Huger because she wanted to remain netural post-winery fight

Huger wanted to remain friends with both Dillard Bassett and Samuels after the fight and was hopeful about everyone reaching a common ground.

She was the one who set up a meeting for the rest of the women to hear Samuels out right after it happened, and continued to talk to her (as did Darby) in the aftermath. However, Dillard Bassett took this as Huger choosing a side, with that side being Samuels’.

Candice Dillard Bassett has not too kind words for Karen Huger

During an interview with the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Dillard Bassett was asked on a scale from one to 10, how disappointed. she was in Huger. Dillard Bassett responded that it. was a “25.”

“I really loved Karen, I looked up to her like an auntie, sister figure – we spent a lot of time off-camera together, but the more valuable friendship was the one that she chose,” she said, clearly referring to Karen’s decision to continue to have a friendship with Samuels. “She did accuse me of lying under oath, which is egregious at best, like, how dare you? For her to insinuate that I would lie about what happened to me under oath is disgusting. [Karen] is no one’s friend.”

She also slammed one of her other cast members, Ashley Darby. Unlike Huger and her neutrality, Darby seemed to be fully in the Samuels camp, due to the fact that Dillard Bassett continuously spoke negatively about her on social media and threw a knife at her during the fourth season of the show. While Darby was pregnant with her first child, Dillard Bassett called Darby a “concubine” and much more on social media.

Candiace Dillard Bassett also slams Ashley Darby

In the interview, when asked about Darby, Dillard Bassett referred to her as “Forehead.” Darby, who sided with Samuels, firmly became on the outs with Dillard Bassett after she decided to write a letter for Samuels to the court. In the letter, Darby spoke about the interaction she had with Dillard Bassett.

“And here comes ‘Forehead’ with the s**t talking about ‘I wrote a letter to help Monique’ but really, ‘I wrote a letter to get back at you for what I think you did to me,”” said Dillard Bassett on the podcast. “I have nothing left for her – you aren’t even worthy of my breath – I don’t have time for her — you are literally dust at this point.”

One cast member Dillard Bassett did speak highly of was Robyn Dixon, who she called her often and was the most supportive. “She would call every other week to check-in,” she said.

The third and final part of The Real Housewives of Potomac finale airs Sunday night on Bravo.