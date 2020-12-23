Rex Ryan tells Carson Wentz to ‘quit being a baby’

Ryan said:

“First off, you think Philly’s gonna allow this guy to come back? And I’m talking about the fan base and the people of Philadelphia. This is the wrong town to be messing with. Here’s the thing: Carson Wentz, you don’t want to be a backup? Well, no kidding. Everybody in the world doesn’t want to be a backup.”

“I’ll tell you who’s more disappointed other than Carson Wentz. How about the Philadelphia Eagles? They gave you a $100 million, and you think, ‘Oh I’m disappointed I’m a backup.’ So are we! So are we! You think we gave you $100 million to be wasted on the bench? No! You’re getting beat out by a guy I quite honestly didn’t think had the skillset.

“The biggest thing is: quit being a baby. You’re yesterday’s news.”