Returned traveller from Northern Beaches among two new Queensland COVID-19 cases

Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus , one of whom recently travelled from Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The man in his 40s went to the hotspot on December 12 and returned on December 18.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said he went straight into home isolation despite initially testing negative to the virus.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. (Nine)

“I commend him for what he has done,” Dr Young said.

“He has followed every single requirement.”

A woman on board a superyacht in Cairns tested positive to coronavirus. (Nine)

The other case detected in Queensland was a woman in her 20s who arrived in Cairns on a superyacht from the Maldives.

The infected crew member is recovering in hospital and the remaining ship’s crew have been placed in quarantine.

Queensland Police has launched an investigation into the group, after some crew members did not cooperate with contact tracers.

“The super yacht in question has not been very cooperative at all in relation to information being provided to the Queensland Police Service,” Ms D’Ath said.

“We are concerned about the superyacht case. What this message says is no-one immune from this.”

A quarantine area is being enforced around the vessel. (Nine)

Despite the new interstate and overseas acquired cases, it’s now been 100 days since Queensland last recorded a case of COVID-19 acquired in the community.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath is still urging anyone with symptoms to get tested and reminded Queenslanders that clinics will be open over Christmas.

“Our message is clear, our clinics will be open over Christmas,” she said.

“There may be different clinics at different hours so please go on to the Queensland government coronavirus website if you need to go and get tested.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348