Realme Watch S series and Buds Air Pro Master Edition to launch today: How to watch live stream – Latest News

Smartphone brand Realme is set to expand its product portfolio in India today. The company will launch a new smartwatch named the Realme Watch S and the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition wireless earbuds. The devices will be unveiled via an online event. The company has scheduled the launch event for 12.30 pm today.

How to watch live stream

The virtual event will be live streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. Those interested can watch the event live by clicking on the link shared below. As mentioned before, the event will kickstart at 12:30pm onwards.

What to expect

Realme has been teasing its

Realme Watch S series via social media platform Twitter. The upcoming smartwatch is expected to feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with 454×454 pixel resolution. The smartwatch is likely to weigh 63.5 grams and is said to be backed by a 420mAh battery.

On the connectivity front, the device is rumoured to come equipped with Bluetooth low energy and GPS Glonass. It is also expected that the

smartwatch may offer the ability to control music and camera using the device itself. The wearable is also said to come with Find your phone functionality.

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition is expected to be a special edition of the Realme Buds Air Pro that was launched earlier this year. It is likely to come with the same specs and features as the regular Buds Air Pro. for those unaware, the wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation and are said to offer a battery backup of 20 hours. It may come equipped with Realme’s customised S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip and may feature a 10mm bass boost driver.