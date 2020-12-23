Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro with heart rate monitoring and SpO2 monitoring launched: Price, specs and more – Latest News

Realme has expanded its range of smartwatches in India with the launch of three new smartwatches — Realme Watch S, Realme Watch S Master Edition and Watch S Pro.

The three smartwatches offer a circular dial and offer support for 100 watch faces.

Here’s a look at each of them in detail:

Realme Watch S price and availability

Priced at Rs 4,999, the Realme Watch S will go on sale first on December 28 at 12 pm. The device will be available on Realme.com and Flipkart first and is later set to be available through offline channels as well.

Realme Watch S Master Edition price and availability

Priced at Rs 5,999, the Realme Watch S doesn’t have a release date yet. However, it will be selling on Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores as well.

Realme Watch S Pro price and availability

The Realme Watch S Pro has been launched at Rs 9,999 and the first sale of the device will be held on December 29 at 12 pm on Realme.com and Flipkart. It is soon set to become available on offline stores as well.

Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro common specs and features

The Realme Watch S series consists of two smartwatches, the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro, which are first from the company to come in a round dial.

The two offer a 1.3-inch screen with Auto Brightness feature, which means that the screen can adjust brightness between different levels of brightness.

The Realme Watch S Series comes equipped with health monitors such as a real-time heart rate monitor and blood oxygen saturation level monitor.

The two offer support for app notifications, over 100 watch faces and sports modes.

Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro: How the two differ



The Realme Watch S offers support for 16 sports modes such as Stationary Bike, Cricket, Outdoor Cycle, Football, Yoga, and Elliptical, among others. It comes backed by a 390mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 15 days of usage on a single charge.

As for the Realme Watch S Pro offers support for 15 kinds of sports modes — outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, outdoor cycling, spinning, hiking, swimming. Backed by a 420mAh battery and is also said to last up to two weeks.