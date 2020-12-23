Rand Paul Slams Republicans For Backing $2,000 Stimulus Payments

Sen. Rand Paul addressed the Senate Monday afternoon ahead of a vote for a $900 billion coronavirus relief package where he told his fellow Republicans who backed the stimulus that they were as bad as the “socialist” Democrats.

“To so-called conservatives who are quick to identify the socialism of Democrats: If you vote for this spending monstrosity, you are no better,” Paul said.

“If free money was the answer… if money really did grow on trees, why not give more free money?” he said. “Why not give it out all the time? Why stop at $600 a person? Why not $1,000? Why not $2,000? Maybe these new Free-Money Republicans should join the Everybody-Gets-A-Guaranteed-Income Caucus? Why not $20,000 a year for everybody, why not $30,000? If we can print out money with impunity, why not do it?”

He would be really unhappy to learn that President Trump is backing an amendment to raise the $600 payments to $2000 — more than triple the amount.