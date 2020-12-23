Rakul Singh Preet tests Covid positive, but the shoot for Ajay Devgn’s Mayday continues

Rakul Preet Singh had just flown down to Hyderabad to begin shooting for Mayday which is Ajay Devgn’s third directorial. The actress was amidst the shooting schedule when she tested positive for coronavirus. The actress took to Instagram to share the news and alert everyone who has been in contact with her. And while Rakul stays in isolation, according to reports in a leading daily, Ajay Devgn continues the shoot for Mayday.







Ajay Devgn is determined to have some scenes shot while the leading lady is on her way to recovery. He has made sure that a new schedule is made and the shoot continues. A source close to the film informs a leading daily saying, “Rakul spent most part of last week doing rehearsals at her Jubilee Hills home and had not reported to the set. She was to begin shooting this week. Thankfully, her interaction with Ajay and the remaining crew had been minimal. Nevertheless, Ajay had himself and all those in contact with her immediately tested.” Ajay Devgn had called off the shoot on Saturday and made sure that the crew members didn’t assemble together to avoid any further spread of the infectious virus.



The team is shooting at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and Ajay Devgn will be focussed on finishing the film as soon as possible. He’s not even taking a break for Christmas and New Year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and the megastar will join the team early January 2021.