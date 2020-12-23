R. Kelly’s Trial Delayed Again Due To The Pandemic

As COVID-19 numbers continue to spike, the trial of disgraced singer R. Kelly has once again been postponed.

The trial was initially set for April this year before being pushed back to October. Kelly is now set to be tried on Sept. 13, 2021.

Kelly was arrested in July 2019 on a 13-count federal indictment, alleging that the star sexually abused minors and conspired to obstruct justice. He has pled not guilty to the charges.

R KELLY SAYS HE WAS ROBBED

Kelly is also facing various charges, including sexual misconduct charges in Hennepin County, Minnesota, a five-count indictment in New York “involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity,” and more.

Kelly please guilty to all charges against him.

Kelly has been fighting to be released from jail, but a judge has denied him bond six times. His attorney’s claim that Kelly, who was assaulted by a fellow inmate earlier this year, is scared.

“Robert [Kelly] is scared for his life … terrified every single day since he was beaten in his jail cell by fellow MCC inmate Jeremiah Shane Farmer a month ago,” Nicole Blank Becker, one of Kelly’s attorney’s said in September.