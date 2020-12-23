Quavo Buys Girlfriend Saweetie A $250K Bentley For Christmas!!

Quavo dropped Saweetie’s Christmas present off at her Atlanta home last night. The rapper gave his girlfriend a brand new $250K Bentley convertible.

Here’s how Motor Trend describes the beautiful car:

The $236,100 Convertible is, of course, the inevitable encore to the $214,600 Continental GT Coupe we recently tested in W-12 form; an encore that, ironically, has arrived even before Americans have had the opportunity to sample the first act. . .

The Continental GT Convertible shares powertrain, suspension, and brakes with the Coupe. That means the new 626-hp W-12 under the hood driving all four wheels via the Porsche-designed eight-speed twin-clutch transmission, along with three-chamber air suspension, 48V active anti-roll system, and the world’s biggest steel brakes—16.5 inch rotors up front, clamped by massive 10-piston calipers.