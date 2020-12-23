Q,amp;A with an anonymous AWS cybersecurity engineer on why AWS is easy to migrate to but difficult to leave, how the pandemic compounded AWS' advantages, and more (Logic Magazine)

Isaac Novak
Logic Magazine:

Q,amp;A with an anonymous AWS cybersecurity engineer on why AWS is easy to migrate to but difficult to leave, how the pandemic compounded AWS’ advantages, and more  —  Amazon is on a mission to own the infrastructure of our lives.  The second-largest private employer in the United States after Walmart …

