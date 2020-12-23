Logic Magazine:
Q,amp;A with an anonymous AWS cybersecurity engineer on why AWS is easy to migrate to but difficult to leave, how the pandemic compounded AWS’ advantages, and more — Amazon is on a mission to own the infrastructure of our lives. The second-largest private employer in the United States after Walmart …
Q,amp;A with an anonymous AWS cybersecurity engineer on why AWS is easy to migrate to but difficult to leave, how the pandemic compounded AWS' advantages, and more (Logic Magazine)
Logic Magazine: