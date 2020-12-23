Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
Profile of Koh Soo Boon, Singapore’s first female VC who has focused on Silicon Valley tech investments since 1987 and is currently raising a $100M fund — – Singapore’s first female VC is raising a new $100 million fund,nbsp; — iGlobe focuses on cross-border investment in fintech, software
Profile of Koh Soo Boon, Singapore's first female VC who has focused on Silicon Valley tech investments since 1987 and is currently raising a $100M fund (Yoolim Lee/Bloomberg)
Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg: