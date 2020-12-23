Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Text For You Co-star Sam Heughan Praises Her for The White Tiger

Now, who isn’t a fan of Priyanka Chopra Jonas? The girl has made the entire world go gaga over her. Recently Priyanka shared the trailer of her next film The White Tiger – which is adapted from a book of the same name written by Aravind Adiga.



The trailer got everyone talking and in fact one of her Hollywood co-stars too couldn’t contain his excitement and raved about PeeCee. Priyanka’s upcoming film Text For You co-star Sam Heughan tweeted about the actress and praised her for her film. When Priyanka shared the trailer of The White Tiger on Twitter, Heughan soon quoted her tweet and said, ‘Looks so good Pri!!!!’ The actress soon replied to him saying, ‘Thank you so much sam. Congratulations on wrapping #textforyou.’ We love this mutual admiration.

Looks so good Pri!!!! https://t.co/1zICpcH6Z1

— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) December 22, 2020



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan team up for Text For You. Priyanka and Sam were recently clicked on the streets of London shooting an intimate moment for the film.