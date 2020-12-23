Priscilla Presley Reportedly Started Dating This Singer in 2017 After Decades of Friendship

Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s relationship might have been filled with drama. But their courtship and eventual marriage left a lasting mark on pop culture. The couple divorced in 1973, five years after the birth of Lisa Marie Presley. Priscilla Presley never remarried, not even after Elvis Presley died in 1977. But since 2017, she’s reportedly been dating another singer.

Priscilla Presley at the Last Chance for Animals’ 35th anniversary gala | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973

Presley met her husband at the age of 14. And the couple’s on-again/off-again relationship continued until they married in 1967. Prior to that, Presley faced reports that her famous paramour had participated in affairs with stars like Nancy Sinatra and Ann-Margret. The latter — who co-starred with Elvis in Viva Las Vegas — in particular made an impact on all parties.

Priscilla and Elvis Presley’s marriage has been analyzed endlessly over the years. Some reports claim Elvis felt trapped in the marriage. Meanwhile, others claim he wanted to get married. In any case, the couple divorced in 1973. Priscilla Presley had begun an affair with karate instructor Mike Stone and earned a significant settlement in her divorce from Elvis.

RELATED: Elvis Presley Told Priscilla Presley He Wouldn’t Have Sex With Her After She Became a Mother

She was reportedly dating a longtime famous friend in 2017

Over the years, Priscilla Presley has had several notable relationships. However, rumors surfaced in 2017 that she had begun dating Welsh singer Tom Jones. According to The Mirror, the relationship began a year after the death of Jones’ wife. Reportedly, the couple was taking it slow. Jones conceded that he and Presley had been spending time together.

Jones has actually been friends with Presley for decades. He and Elvis were good friends in the 1960s and 1970s. So by that rationale, it makes sense that Jones — who had just become a widower — would seek comfort from an old friend. Whether this truly led to romance remains unconfirmed by either Jones or Presley. All fans have to go on are rumors and reports.

RELATED: Priscilla Presley Says She ‘Wanted To Die’ After Finding Out About Elvis Presley’s Death

Priscilla Presley asserts she and Tom Jones are just friends

According to The Express, Presley responded to rumors of romance by explaining she and Jones — best known for songs like “It’s Not Unusual” — are only friends. And Jones needed some company following his recent personal loss.

“That’s not the first time we’ve been out obviously, but probably the first outing in public. But always friendship, always friends. He’s a great guy. Part of that was because he lost his wife. That was the love of his life. It was kind of friends getting together to support him.”

Of course, since most of this reporting is from 2017, it’s possible Presley and Jones’ friendship has blossomed into something more. Again, this is purely speculation. But as Jones himself reportedly said, fans likely can’t help but wonder how Elvis Presley would feel about the potential love connection.