Prince Albert Of Monaco Hit With Another Shocking Paternity Suit!

This might explain Princess Charlene of Monaco’s latest but also very drastic buzz cut. There are new reports that say her husband Prince Albert of Monaco has been hit with another paternity suit that claims he fathered a child back in 2005. Here’s what you need to know.

According to the Daily Mail, a 34-year-old woman, who can’t be publicly named for legal reasons, filed a claim in court, claiming that she and 62-year-old Prince Albert had a “passionate affair” which resulted in a baby girl that she gave birth to on July 4, 2005. The woman, who is Brazilian but lives in Italy, says that Albert took her on trips all over the world from France to the US to Russia, where she even met Vladimir Putin.

Prince Albert Of Monaco Hit With Another Paternity Suit

The child is now 15-years-old recently sent a note to Prince Albert that said, “I don’t understand why I grew up without a father, and now that I have found you, you don’t want to see me.”

Prince Albert has been called on to take a DNA test and a court case is scheduled for February in Milan.

While the scandal may have happened before their marriage, “the latest case covers a time when [Charlene] was already in love with him,” a source told the paper. “Charlene has had a terrible year, with one family crisis after another, including Albert going down with coronavirus, and now she’s gearing herself up for this hell.”

Princess Charlene, who was once a South African Olympic swimmer, first met Prince Albert in 2000 during a competition in Monaco and, after a long, fraught courtship, married him in 2011. A year later, she gave birth to the couple’s twins and official heirs, Gabrielle and Jacques.

