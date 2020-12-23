Posthaste Dec. 23: What Canadians want to do more than anything else next year

Good morning!

We are all tired of this year, and many are dreaming of that day in 2021 we will be able to stop by at a coffee shop with nary a thought and catch up with an old friend.

Among the many things the virus has done to our psyche is to rein in our expectations and check in what, to our virus-fogged lenses appears to be, our former unbridled optimism.

A new Angus Reid Institute poll understandably finds Canadians in a pensive mood, even as they consider a post-COVID life sometime in 2021.

“As lockdowns put a damper on the usual holiday festivities, and the rollout of vaccines begins to shine a light at the end of the tunnel, Canadians — while largely committed to the restrictive requests of public health officials – can be forgiven for casting their gaze to the future. What will you do when the pandemic is over?,” Angus Reid asked 1,600 Canadians.

Three things stand out in the survey: being able to go about their day-to-day routine without worrying about the virus (44 per cent look forward to this), being able to resume the hugs and handshakes (43 per cent), and international travel (42 per cent).

Travelling abroad topped the list for men between the ages of 18-54 and for women aged 18-34. Around 20 per cent of Canadians also wanted to travel around the country.

“While income does not appear to influence a person’s likelihood to travel domestically post-pandemic, it bears considerable impact on international travel,” the polling agency noted. “Among those whose household income is $150,000 or more, two-thirds (64 per cent) say they look forward to international travel. That number drops across each subsequent lower income level, to just 20 per cent among those with incomes less than $25,000.”

Close to a third were also looking to have a sit-down meal at a restaurant.

The poll indicates British Columbians are Canada’s biggest huggers, with 51 per cent looking forward to resuming physical contact — more than Canadians in any other province.

Quebecers were the most eager to go to parties (19 per cent vs 11 per cent Canadian average), and Albertans were most keen on “doing regular things” (60 per cent vs Canadian average of 44 per cent).

But Canadians are realistic about when they will be able to return to the life they enjoyed pre-COVID-19.

Only 4 per cent believe ‘normal’ will return by the spring. As many as 12 per cent think it will be by the summer and 16 per cent are targetting the fall.

But a whopping 47 per cent believe a sense of nomalcy will return only near the end of 2021 or beyond.

Worryingly, a very pessimistic 20 per cent believe we “won’t ever go back to the way it was.”

Sentiments changing quickly, though. A fast and effective vaccine rollout would bring a spring in the step of many with a bout of the holiday blues.



And that’s all from us this year. Posthaste will return on January 4, hopefully with better news to share and a more upbeat outlook. We wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and a Safe New Year.