Post Arcade’s top 10 games of 2020

5. Ghost of Tsushima (PlayStation 4)

It’s admittedly reductive to call this an interactive Akira Kurosawa movie (though, to be fair, it does have something called Kurosawa mode), but there’s no denying that Ghost of Tsushima shares a visual style and respect for history with the renowned auteur. Set during the Mongol invasion of Japan on the intricately recreated island of Tsushima, this open-world adventure delivers thrilling samurai action and compelling drama while sneaking in some edifying historical facts on the sly.

4. Final Fantasy VII Remake (PlayStation 4)

Though it feels short and unfinished, Final Fantasy VII Remake nonetheless wows with its peerless presentation, deep dive into long beloved characters’ lives, and engaging combat — which, thankfully, includes an option for something close to classic turn-based play. And its subtle cliff-hanger ending opens things up for Final Fantasy VII to grow and change in ways most of us never imagined. The only real worry, given how long we waited for this game, is whether we’ll be twiddling our thumbs for half a decade before seeing a follow-up.

3. Demon’s Souls (PlayStation 5)

I was too immature a player to fully appreciate the original Demon’s Souls back in 2009, but after playing and adoring nearly every other game developer FromSoftware released in the years since I was more than happy to revisit this striking remake from Bluepoint Games and Sony IE. Brutally challenging yet (almost) always fair, the stamina-based combat system is wildly gratifying when I’m playing my best, and the game’s dark and maze-like environments are hauntingly beautiful. For me, it was the best game to accompany the arrival of this year’s new consoles.