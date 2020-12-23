Police investigating superyacht group who arrived in Cairns with positive COVID-19 case

Queensland Police has launched an investigation into a group of people who arrived in Cairns on a superyacht with a COVID-19 case on board.

A woman in her 20s tested positive for coronavirus and has been taken from the vessel to hospital quarantine.

Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the vessel’s crew were not being helpful with contact tracing and authorities still needed to confirm where the yacht had been.

“The super yacht in question has not been very cooperative at all in relation to information being provided to the Queensland Police Service,” Ms D’Ath said.

“We are concerned about the superyacht case. What this message says is no-one immune from this.”

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said six crew remain on board the boat but its guests had been placed into hotel quarantine.

“The superyacht originated in the Maldives and then came to Cairns, so we are trying to work through with them how it (coronavirus) got onto that yacht,” Dr Young said.

“It is a lesson to us all, that superyachts that have come from elsewhere in the world, no matter how long they might have been at sea, are a risk, and are required to quarantine.”

The vessel allegedly arrived in Cairns from the Maldives on Monday, December 21 with 14 guests on board and six crew members.

Fourteen people have been directed into 14-days hotel quarantine in Cairns and are undergoing mandatory COVID-19 testing.