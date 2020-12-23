Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan spotted together

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently pregnant with her second child. The actress is wrapping up all her work commitments so that she can take time to rest before her delivery date. Kareena has been turning heads with her maternity style and today too the actress was spotted with her son Taimur Ali Khan. Taimur recently celebrated his birthday with his parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan and pictures of the family went viral online.



Today, we snapped the actress entering her mother Babita Kapoor’s residence dressed in a navy blue and white printed midi. Taimur got excited on spotting the paparazzi and even waved at them. Check out the pictures below…