Photos: Bhumi Pednekar steps out to chill with her friends

Bhumi Pednekar’s recent digital release Durgamati might not have received a lot of critical acclaim but the audience appreciated her effort to play a character that she has never played before. She has been doing her best to pick the right kind of projects and her talent is something the audience waits to witness on screen.



As the festive season is kicking in though, the actress has taken time out to unwind. With Christmas around the corner, Bhumi was clicked exiting from her friend’s place after a pre-Christmas bash. She looked lovely in a white shirt and a black and grey checkered knee-length skirt. Check out the pictures below.