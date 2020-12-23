People Share Pics With Celebs

Featuring a lot of your faves…

On Sunday, sports marketer Chris Grosse asked people on Twitter to share a picture with someone “slightly more famous than you.”

It basically led to people sharing photos they took with super-famous people, and they’re really fun to see. Here are some of the best photos people shared:

4.

Janina Gavankar:

I planned for a regular pic and this is what I got. 🤣 @Janina https://t.co/9PTJIKOpAX

6.

Idina Menzel:

“Slightly” is a massive understatement but my theatre kid heart will take any opportunity to remember this moment 🥰 https://t.co/v39vmzFgLv

7.

Troye Sivan:

I sometimes forget this is a part of my life that happened @troyesivan https://t.co/G9N1Hc1TFY

8.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

10.

Janet Jackson:

She’s WAAAAY more famous. In fact she is super famous, I am not at all. Still, here’s me and my fave @JanetJackson! Any reason to show my pic of me and #JanetJackson will do! ❤️#JanFam https://t.co/CgYXboJxbV

12.

Rico Nasty:

i look like such a damn child in this but 🙈🙈😍😍 @Rico_nastyy https://t.co/f5izMxEZFj

i look like such a damn child in this but 🙈🙈😍😍 @Rico_nastyy https://t.co/f5izMxEZFj

14.

Anthony Davis:

@Chris_Grosse Me with NBA champion Anthony Davis in my restaurant. My mom asked me why I was sitting down in this picture...

Lucky them! You can see some more pics with celebs in the full thread here!

