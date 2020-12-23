Paychex Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By .com

© . Paychex Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2



.com – Paychex (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Paychex announced earnings per share of $0.73 on revenue of $983.7M. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.66 on revenue of $953.96M.

Paychex shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.55% from its 52 week high of $97.16 set on December 21. They are under-performing the S,amp;P 500 which is up 14.13% from the start of the year.

Paychex shares gained 2.45% in pre-market trade following the report.

Paychex follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Paychex’s report follows an earnings beat by Costco on December 10, who reported EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $43.21B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.05 on revenue of $46.33B.

Dollar General had beat expectations on December 3 with third quarter EPS of $2.31 on revenue of $8.2B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $8.14B.

