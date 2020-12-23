Patrick Mahomes Recalls Being Nervous During His First Christmas With Brittany Matthews’ Family

While 2020 has been a year many would like to forget, it’s a year that NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes may want to remember for a very long time.

In February, the signal caller led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. In July, the athlete signed a massive 10-year contract extension worth around $500 million. Then, in September, Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews got engaged and announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Patrick Mahomes II and Brittany Matthews | Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim

How long Mahomes and Matthews have been together

Mahomes and Matthews have known each other since they were teenagers. They began dating when they attended Whitehouse High School in Texas together.

The two continued their relationship even though they went to different colleges. Mahomes went to Texas Tech University in Lubbock and Matthews enrolled in the University of Texas at Tyler.

Today, the pair lives in the Kansas City area not far from Arrowhead Stadium where the Chiefs play and they are expecting a baby girl in the offseason.

On Sept. 29, the athlete and his fiancée shared their baby news via social media. They each posted a picture holding a sonogram on their accounts. “Just taking a small detour to the wedding, ” Matthews wrote. While Mahomes shared a similar photo with a heart emoji.

Mahomes admitted he was nervous their first Christmas together

Mahomes talked about his first Christmas with his future bride during his weekly guest spot on KCSP 610 Sports Radio‘s The Drive.

“Man, that was back in high school… I had to go to her family’s and she came to mine,” he recalled. “I think at that point we’d been dating for a couple of months so just normal kids showing up at the family dinner type stuff being nervous and everything.”

The quarterback added that it was also nerve-racking and like the movie Four Christmases as he and Matthews “had to go to each one of our family members’ Christmas parties and spent the whole day going from house to house trying to make sure that we saw everybody.”

What Mahomes’ mom and Matthews get him for the holidays

Mahomes was also asked what kind of presents he gets for Christmas.

“Brittany, and my mom actually, usually get me things that I end up using and that are very useful to me,” he told show hosts Carrington Harrison and Sean Levine. “I feel like those are the best [gifts] for me because they’re stuff that I never think about getting and they get em for me and they end up being some sweet gifts that I’m able to use.”

The NFL star and his fiancée are really looking forward to next Christmas when they’ll have their child to celebrate with. “Being in the bubble I get to see everything. I get to see the entire process of [Brittany] going through the pregnancy and everything like that,” Mahomes explained. “Hopefully right after the Super Bowl [we’re] able to bring a little girl into this world and [I] get to become a dad in the offseason.”