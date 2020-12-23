Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus fan tokens rally 80% to 160% after listing By Cointelegraph

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus fan tokens rally 80% to 160% after listing
On Dec. 14, Binance listed PSG and JUVE, two utility sports fan tokens associated with the Paris Saint-German (PSG) and Juventus (JUV) football clubs. After the listing occurred both tokens surged by 80% to 160% in the past 24 hours.
Created by Socios.com and Chiliz, sports fan tokens are utility tokens that allow fans to receive a tokenized share of club decisions.
