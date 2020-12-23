Panthers’ McCaffrey doubtful to play against Washington

Rhule did expect McCaffrey to return against the Denver Broncos two weeks ago, but he suffered a quad injury during practice, causing his return to the field to be delayed.

McCaffrey also missed time after suffering a shoulder injury against the Chiefs during Week 9. It was his first game off injured reserve after sustaining a high-ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 2 action.

The 24-year-old has appeared in just three games this season after signing a massive four-year, $64 million extension in April. He has been effective in those three contests, though, carrying the ball 59 times for 225 yards and five touchdowns while adding 149 yards and one touchdown receiving.

McCaffrey didn’t miss a single game during his first three years in the NFL, including the 2019 campaign when he became the third player in league history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.