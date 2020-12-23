Pale Waves Interview: Listening Party

What’s a song that you wish you’d written?

“Hit So Hard” by Hole. That song is so good. I love how she makes it pop, but because of the guitars it’s so grungy. We plan to do an EP after this and I feel like I’m gonna go more grunge. Actually, I’m torn between country and grunge. I think the safer option is grunge, and then I’ll do something country later down the line.

Do you have a story with a fan that sticks out to you?

Recently, a girl messaged me and said that she came out to her mom as gay. Mom didn’t like it at all, disowned her, and said, “You can’t stay in my house anymore.” She was sleeping in the back garden. I tried to be there for as much as I could — I would reassure her that she shouldn’t feel shame because of her mom, and how amazing she is.

Now social services are getting in touch and finding her new home, but those stories are happening every single day and that’s what’s so sad.

From putting out songs that are so obviously [queer], like “She’s My Religion,” to the music video, I hope someone can come to it and find comfort and reassurance.

What advice would you have would you give to young queer artists?

Sexuality is a very confusing thing, and it takes time to sort of discover that, own it, and be proud of it. There are going to be a lot of obstacles, but that journey will make you a stronger person. They might not fit the norm or what tradition says, but they aren’t weirdos or people that can’t be loved. They deserve love just as much as anyone. Stay hopeful even though it can be hard.

What are you hoping 2021 has in store for you?

I hope the pandemic’s gone. I hope that people connect with the new album, find comfort in it, and that it makes people feel better about themselves. And that we can start playing shows again, because I miss it so much!

