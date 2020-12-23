Orlando Brown Addresses Nick Cannon Allegations In New Track

Former Disney star Orlando Brown has doubled down on his allegations that Nick Cannon performed sexual acts on him years back.

“Fine, you want me to tell everybody? You want me to let everybody know? Okay, fine. Nick, I let you suck my dick,” Brown said in a video that surfaced online in January. “I let Nick suck my [expletive]… Everybody knows you did it as a female. But, Nick you sucked my dick Nick been sucking dick.”

ORLANDO BROWN SAYS HE WAS RAPED BY WILL SMITH

In a new freestyle video, Orlando raps:

Nick Cannon, my satisfaction, my bag of bonds is what’s happenin’,” he raps.

He continues: “I’m egomaniacal if you know where I tried to go, ask me if I got high before, wacky, attack me for lying bro.”

Cannon denied the rumors via an Instagram post: “When I first saw this I thought it was fuc*king hilarious!!!! 🤣🍆💦😂😂😂But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a “teachable moment”!” he captioned the post.