Nuro says it has been granted a permit to test and charge for its commercial autonomous delivery service by California's DMV, the first company to do so (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:

Nuro says it has been granted a permit to test and charge for its commercial autonomous delivery service by California’s DMV, the first company to do so  —  Hours after announcing that it acquired self-driving truck startup Ike, Nuro revealed it’s the first company to receive permission …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR