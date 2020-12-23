Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Nuro says it has been granted a permit to test and charge for its commercial autonomous delivery service by California’s DMV, the first company to do so — Hours after announcing that it acquired self-driving truck startup Ike, Nuro revealed it’s the first company to receive permission …
Nuro says it has been granted a permit to test and charge for its commercial autonomous delivery service by California's DMV, the first company to do so (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)
Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat: