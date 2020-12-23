Norway extends ban on flights from Britain by at least three days By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
13


OSLO () – The ban on flights from Britain to Norway will be extended by at least three more days due to ongoing concerns over a mutated strain of coronavirus, the Norwegian health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

A decision on whether to also extend the ban into the new year will be made on Dec. 26, the ministry said.

Following the lead of other European nations, Norway on Monday initially halted travel from Britain for 48 hours after news that the new virus strain was rapidly spreading.

