New York reviewing plan for Bills to host 6,700 fans for playoff game

The Buffalo Bills won the AFC East for the first time since 1995. They also secured their first home playoff game since 1997. The question about whether or not fans will be able to attend that playoff game still remains.

New York has some of America’s strictest COVID-19 protocols. However, it appears the state is optimistic fans will be in attendance at Bills Stadium next month.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the state is reviewing plans to allow 6,700 fans to attend Buffalo’s postseason game. All of those fans would take a rapid COVID-19 test before entering the stadium and be contact traced afterward.

“We’re exploring some options,” Cuomo said, per Pro Football Talk. “The Bills proposed 6,700 fans for their upcoming playoff game. The New York State Department of Health is working on a model where fans get tested on the way in and contact traced after to see what the effect is.”

Fans haven’t been allowed to attend home games at Bills Stadium throughout the 2020 season. When the team returned to Buffalo on Sunday after clinching the AFC East, thousands of fans showed up at the airport to congratulate them.

While it was an unbelievable sight for the Bills and their fans, it probably wasn’t the best idea for fans to crowd the airport like they did amid the coronavirus pandemic.