Netflix’s most watched shows of 2020

Netflix’s most watched TV shows of 2020 have been revealed.

The streaming giant is known for keeping its viewing figures under wraps, but does occasionally reveal the stats for some of its biggest and most popular releases.

For TV shows, Netflix considers a viewer to be someone who watches two minutes of a show, an amount of time they say is “long enough to indicate the choice was intentional”. The stats here are measured during their first 28 days on Netflix.

Under this metric, Netflix’s biggest show of 2020 was Money Heist, which returned for its fourth season in April. The Spanish-language crime drama was watched a reported 65 million times.

Unsurprisingly, the show is followed by viral sensation Tiger King, the docuseries about zoo owner Joe Exotic that gripped the world in lockdown. It has been watched 64 million times.

However, many critics are sceptical of Netflix’s choice to only disclose viewing figures about certain shows and therefore encourage viewers to take them with a grain of salt.

Read the full list below…

1. Money Heist season 4 (65m)

3. The Queen’s Gambit (62m)

4. Too Hot to Handle (51m)

6. The Umbrella Academy season 2 (43m)

7. Never Have I Ever (40m)

9. Lucifer season 5, part 1 (38m)

10. The Floor is Lava (37m)