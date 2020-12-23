Netflix Removes Shia LaBeouf From Award Consideration Page Amid FKA Twigs Drama

Netflix has removed Shia LaBeouf’s name from their “For your awards consideration” following the lawsuit his former girlfriend FKA Twigs’ recently filed against him.

LaBeouf’s movie “Pieces of a Woman” had his co-star Vanessa Kirby up for best actress consideration — but it has since been removed.

FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf, accusing him of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

After Twigs made the claims via The New York Times, LaBeouf responded in an email to the publication. His statement reads in part:

“I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”