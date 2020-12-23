Neetu Kapoor wraps up shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo



Neetu Kapoor is all set to make her comeback with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. The crew had been shooting for the film in Chandigarh. Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, however, tested positive for COVID-19. The shooting then got stalled for a few days. Today, Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share that she has completed shooting for her part in the film.

She posted a picture and a boomerang from her vanity van and captioned it saying, “Last day with my #JJJ squad who have become family, will miss them.” Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.