NBPA donating $50K to keep Disney World food bank running

After spending their summer on Walt Disney World property, NBA players have decided to give back to the cast members who made their stay in Orlando great.

According to Gabrielle Russon and Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel, the National Basketball Players Association is donating $50,000 to a local, union-run food bank for laid-off Disney World employees. The food bank has been in danger of closing due to lack of funds, but the NBPA’s donation will keep it running for at least another month.

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who is entering his ninth season with the franchise, applauded the donation.

“We’re lucky to be in the position that we are, to make the money that we are and live a good life and so when you can help others that are not in the same situation it’s huge,” Vucevic said. “The players association has great programs that we can use to help others, and so I think that is something that the NBA does a great job with, and players as well.”

While the Walt Disney World parks are operating at around 35% capacity, thousands of employees, called cast members, still are out of work. Many hotels, restaurants and experiences around the property remain closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Disney appears to be reopening certain restaurants and experiences over time, so some cast members are being called back to work. For example, Disney World announced the reopening of four resorts in 2021, including Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, which is set to open in March.

With the coronavirus vaccine being distributed across the United States, cast members will hopefully be able to return to their jobs by the spring and summer months. It’s unclear when, or if, Disney will increase capacity, which would require more employees to be on the clock.