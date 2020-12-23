NBA Star Rajon Rondo and GF Sued for $1M Over Violent Dispute as Incriminating Video Surfaces

Instagram

In the video capturing the parking lot altercation, the Atlanta Hawks point guard appeared to nudge the plaintiff into a car and stand by as his girlfriend repeatedly punched the woman in the face.

Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend have been slapped with a $1 million lawsuit by a woman following a violent altercation. The NBA star and his GF have been accused of attacking the woman, named Toktam Jorshari, during a parking lot dispute at an apartment complex in Los Angeles back on July 28.

TMZ has obtained a video that captured the incident, showing how their argument that stemmed from a dispute over a parking space escalated and turned physical. After having a heated conversation for a while, Rajon’s girlfriend appeared to get on her phone and that’s when Toktam stepped closer to her.

At one point, Rajon tried to separate the two, but he pushed Toktam a bit too hard that the woman was nudged into the front of her car. When Rajon was no longer in between the two women, his girlfriend suddenly lunged at the plaintiff and started punching her repeatedly in the face, while the basketball player only stood by and watched them. During the attack, Toktam didn’t seem to fight back.

According to court documents, Toktam says she parked her car next to Rajon’s $300k Rolls-Royce SUV, which she claims was parked in a handicapped parking spot. She says that the NBA star was pissed that she parked her car too close to his driver’s side door and claims he and his girlfriend cussed her out and attacked her for it.

Toktam says she suffered injuries and is suing both Rajon and his girlfriend for assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy. She’s seeking unspecified damages in excess of $1 million.

Toktam’s attorneys, Eddie Tehrani & Arnold Gross from State Law Firm, said in a statement, “In the NBA, unnecessary and excessive contact is considered a Flagrant 2 foul, which can result in a fine, ejection and possible suspension of a player.” They added, “Outside the NBA such conduct is considered an assault and battery. No man should ever put their hands on a woman, ESPECIALLY an NBA basketball player with superior height, and strength. The video speaks for itself.”

Rajon’s attorney Mark. D. Baute has also responded to the lawsuit. “Mr. Rondo tried to separate them and keep them away from each other, he did not push anyone,” he said. “I saw the videotape in July, during the first Covid surge. Rajon Rondo had a broken thumb in a cast at the time, and his vehicle was correctly parked in a handicapped spot while he was picking up his girlfriend.”

“The plaintiff chose to park her car two inches from Mr. Rondo’s door, and the plaintiff was not in an assigned parking spot,” the attorney argued. “The plaintiff refused to wear a mask during a short 30 second encounter, and also refused to move her car. The plaintiff and Mr. Rondo’s girlfriend had an unpleasant encounter that lasted roughly 10 seconds, and Mr. Rondo tried to prevent them from any further interaction, which was awkward due to (a) his thumb being broken, and (b) the plaintiff not wearing a mask.”

He continued, “The plaintiff then left on her own, hired a lawyer, filed a lawsuit, and we have chosen to offer nothing, pay nothing and to defend the case on the merits, and win. The focus in July was on winning another championship with the Lakers. The focus now is on playing the best possible basketball for the Atlanta Hawks.”