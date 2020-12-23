NBA investigating James Harden strip club video; Rockets star could miss game vs. Thunder

Maybe James Harden was there for the wings?

The NBA is investigating a video circulating on social media of Harden in a strip club, per ESPN’s Tim McMahon, potentially putting his availability for the Rockets’ Wednesday season opener vs. the Thunder in jeopardy.

Source: Rockets are working with NBA office to review video of James Harden at a strip club. If the video circulating on social media is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league’s COVID protocols, which would put Harden’s availability for tonight’s opener in jeopardy. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

The video in question shows Harden receiving a Dior suitcase, with a caption that says the pricey piece of luggage was given as a Christmas gift.

Harden, seen as mask-less in the strip club, would be in direct violation of the league’s COVID-19 guidelines. The league is not opting to operate within a bubble as it did to close out the 2019-2020 NBA season, adding to the risk of players contracting the coronavirus from outside influences.

The league dictates that players are not allowed to visit bars, lounges or clubs while in their home market.

Harden could be fined for any time missed.

Harden has been the subject of trade talks over the past few months, with teammate Russell Westbrook being traded for Wizards guard John Wall in December. The relationship between player and organization has reportedly soured since the end of last season.