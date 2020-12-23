Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Explains His Personal Training Program, ‘The Comeback Workouts’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is ready to make waves in 2021. The reality star came out of prison jacked. Now he’s sharing his workouts with Jersey Shore fans. Here’s everything you need to know about “The Situation’s” latest fitness venture.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino | Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Fans can use the same supplements as ‘Big Daddy Sitch’

In addition to becoming a father, Mike also launched his own line of workout supplements in 2020. The Brotrition brand offers Jersey Shore-inspired protein, pre-workout, BCAAs, and fat burners.

“For years I’ve worked hard at maintaining a healthy physique and even became known worldwide for my ‘Situation Abs,’” says “Big Daddy Sitch” on the Brotrition website.

“Besides staying diligent with my workout regimen, I also have a supplement routine that I use on a daily basis. This consists of a pre workout for energy, BCAAs with water for more energy and hydration and isolate protein after a work out for recovery.”

Those supplements are the perfect complement to “The Situation’s” other business venture — personal training.

‘Jersey Shore’ fans can train with ‘The Situation’

In addition to promoting his line of workout supplements, Mike also shared a video on Instagram that teased a program where fans can work out with him.

“Workout with Mike ‘The Situation’ with the ultimate workout program” the text reads in the video.

“COMING SOON,” Sorrentino added in the caption. “Workout with me!! With my ULTIMATE workout program! For Beginner and Advanced! The Comeback Workouts!!”

Now, Mike is sharing even more about this exciting opportunity.

“We are launching my fitness venture,” Mike said during the “Pandemic Fatigue” episode of the Here’s the Sitch podcast. “People can sign up now.”

“This particular fitness venture — it is a VIP fitness website where we recorded my workouts so you guys can use my workouts as your own. They’re about two hours a piece.”

Fans can use these workouts as a step by step guide or take specific moves and work them into their current exercise routine.

“On a weekly basis, we’re going to be doing lives,” the reality star added. “You can work out with me live every single week [and do] exactly what I’m doing. I may also work out multiple times per day because I’m eventually going to start to train my wife in a couple months once we move into that stage.”

Lauren explained how Mike’s videos showcase really tough workouts, but there are also intermediate level workouts at well. Fans can follow along at their own fitness level.

‘The Sitautions’ might offer sober coaching in the future

The Sorrentinos also teased a sober living and coaching venture as a possibility down the line.

“This is something that’s been on our bucket list for such a long time,” Lauren explained. Mike is five years sober this December. He and his wife have been working in the recovery field for years.

“It’s one of your most rewarding jobs that you can do,” Lauren added. “I think when we created this website, we really wanted it to be like mind, body, soul. But it takes time to build it. First, we built up the entire fitness piece for Mike. And the plan is for me to do it as well.” Once those pillars are complete, the Sorrentinos will move into the sober coaching facet of their plan.

The Sorrentinos encouraged fans to stay tuned for more on the sober element of the website. When it launches, they’ll be able to connect with Mike directly for advice on sober living.