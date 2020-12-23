Michelle Williams Mourns Loss of Father From Long-Term Illness

Instagram

After the former Destiny’s Child member made public the heartbreaking news, Tamar Braxton, Jermaine Dupri and Tina Knowles-Lawson reach out to express their condolences.

Christmas will be a somber affair for singer Michelle Williams (II) this year as she mourns the loss of her father.

The Destiny’s Child star broke the sad news to her Instagram followers on Sunday (December 20) as she shared her heartache at the death of family patriarch Dennis Williams, who was just 68.

In a lengthy caption paying tribute, Michelle indicated he had battled a long-term illness, but did not share any further details.

“I just don’t know what to say or where to start,” she began. “Daddy, you fought harder than those of us that are in good health. For 15 years, you FOUGHT!!! You truly outlived moments where we thought you wouldn’t make it!”

Michelle added, “Mommy said last night she sang songs to you and you looked so content and had a look of peace in your eyes. You weren’t in any pain either!! The Lord took you in his arms this morning and I’m so thankful that you are resting in Him!!! I love you Daddy!!!!”

The “Survivor” singer was inundated with messages of condolence from her fans and famous friends, including Tamar Braxton, Jermaine Dupri and Tina Knowles-Lawson, the mother of her Destiny’s Child bandmate Beyonce Knowles.

“My Belle, I am so sorry !!! Your dad was a true warrior…,” Tina wrote. “we love you so much.”

She also called on her own Instagram followers to keep Michelle and her loved ones in their thoughts during the tough time.

In a post on Monday, Tina shared, “Please Prayers up for Michelle @michellewilliams and her beautiful family who lost their Patriarch Mr. Williams yesterday.”