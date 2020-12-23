Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Son Archie Is a Redhead in Family Christmas Card

According to a spokesperson for the Sussexes, the card was inspired by a photo of the family taken by Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home in Montecito, California.

Like dad, like son. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has just revealed their family Christmas card for this year’s holiday season and it features their son Archie, who sports full red hair just like his dad. The card was posted on Twitter by London-based animal welfare charity Mayhew, one of Meghan’s patronages as the Duchess of Sussex, on Wednesday, December 23.

In the water color painting card, the family of three could be seen enjoying a happy time together in front of a children’s playhouse. The former “Suits” sat on the ground while donning a white tee and a pair of navy pants. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex looked equally casual in a grey tee and denim pants.

As for Archie, the tot was depicted in a blue jacket and denim pants. He posed in a standing position in between his dad’s legs as her parents looked at him affectionately.

Mayhem shared Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s family Christmas card.

According to a spokesperson for the Sussexes, the card was inspired by a photo of the family taken by Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland at the couple’s home in Montecito, California. “The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother. The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays,” the spokesperson told HollywoodLife.com.

The sweet Christmas card aside, Meghan and Harry are focusing in giving back to the community through Archewell Foundation, the couple’s non-profit organization. Earlier this week, the couple announced that they have teamed up with Chef Jose Andres and his food relief charity World Central Kitchen to feed people in disaster-stricken areas around the world.

They said in a statement, “The health of our communities depends on our ability to connect to our shared humanity. When we think about Chef Andres and his incredible team at World Central Kitchen, we’re reminded that even during a year of unimaginable hardship, there are so many amazing people willing – and working tirelessly – to support each other. World Central Kitchen inspires us through compassion in action.”

They will build four special Community Relief Centers around the world with the first of the four centers being built in Caribbean Island of Dominica, which was badly damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. It is scheduled to open in 2021.