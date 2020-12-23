Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s 2020 Holiday Card

The only thing better than getting a good holiday card is giving a good holiday card — and that’s a fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are clearly aware of.
The couple just sent out their holiday card, and it’s bursting forth with good cheer alongside a beautiful illustration of their family outside their home in Montecito, California.
The card features Harry and Meghan’s adorable 19-month-old son Archie, as well as their two dogs Pula and Guy and the message “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”
“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People. “The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”
The card also states that the family made a personal donation to the animal welfare organization Mayhew.
“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind,” the Duchess wrote in the card. “From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”
A fitting gesture, since the holidays are all about the spirit of giving.
