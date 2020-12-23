Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Men Who Hate ‘WAP’

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out about male haters who hate her single with Cardi B, “WAP.”

She’s unbothered.

“Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body,” she told GQ UK. “I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, ‘Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it,’ it freaks men the hell out. It just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my WAP? It belongs to me.”

The single has faced constant backlash — more recently by rapper Snoop Dogg, who had a lot to say about the raunchy track:

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination,” Snoop said earlier this month. “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.”

“To me, it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that is secrecy, that should be a woman’s… that’s like your pride and possession,” he continued. “That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”