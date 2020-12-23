‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Amani Rashid-Smith Has Major Regrets From Doing MAFS

When you decide to take the plunge and air your life and relationship on reality television, there can be a lot of stress and anxiety, but there can also be regrets. One of the cast members of Married at First Sight, Amani Rashid-Smith recently opened up about some of the regrets that she has from being on the show.

‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Amani and Woody Randall

Amani met Woody Randall on Married at First Sight and the couple is still together and going strong. This hasn’t been easy though. They decided to stay together when the Decision Day came and they got to experience a lot together, one of which being the global pandemic.

The couple has decided to answer some questions from their fans and talk to them about what has happened since the show. They also brought up some of their regrets from being on the show as well.

‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Amani Rashid-Smith Has Regrets

Woody told fans that he had no regrets, but Amani thought differently.

She told fans “I would like to say like the only thing I regret is not immediately, like, jumping in head first with Woody. Like, on Day 1.” Then the couple talked about how they stayed up all night talking and getting to know each other. Woody said, “It wasn’t enough time to run through 30 years of life. If we had the time, I would have told you it all.”

Amani went on, “I don’t think we would’ve given everything on Day 1 and I wish that I would’ve Day 1 just spilled everything and been ready to receive the love and give the love–everything–on Day 1 of walking down the aisle.” Amani also talked to fans about how she wishes she would have had more sexual experiences before she was on the show.

“I never said this before on-camera, but I wish that I had been more free sexually before I started this experience. I feel like me just being able to be free and then come into a marriage and being able to express that freedom a little bit easier I think would’ve been cool.”

Amani and Woody are very happy still and they are working on getting to know each other better and figuring out what they both want in their marriage and life. You can check out their interview on YouTube and you can follow them on social media. They are pretty active on their Instagram accounts and you can keep up with what is next for them.

