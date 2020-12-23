Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie release date, cast, plot

Not much is known about what the live-action Barbie movie will be about, but it seems as though the creative team behind it want to do something that completely out of left field for what you would normally expect for a film based on a line of dolls. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, who are mostly known for indie features like Lady Bird and Marriage Story, respectively, are certainly an interesting duo to come into the fold, and it makes the potential story ideas all the more intriguing.

When Robbie sat down with The Hollywood Reporter, she was asked point-blank what the Barbie movie would be about. “All we can say is whatever you’re thinking, it’s not that,” she teased. When asked if the script was complete, she answered, “I can’t talk about it. I want to tell you everything, I do.”

While it’s not a lot to go on, it certainly seems as though this film will be one worth waiting for. Keep checking back with for more updates on this project as they become available.