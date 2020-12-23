Madonna Shows Fans Her New Scar After Hip Injury

In December, just before the pandemic, Madonna had to cancel her tour. She had an injury involving her hip and has been recovering ever since. She recently shared several photos of her new scar and doesn’t seem bothered by it at all, using the hashtag “beautiful scar.”

Right after her injury, she shared the story with fans. Madonna said, “As I climbed the ladder to sing ‘Batuka’ on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days. With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it.”

Madonna showed off her hip scar

“I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears,” she added. “They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body.”

She wants to make sure to rest to ensure she can tour again once it is safe to do so. For now, she will show off her scar with pride. She continues to wear a bandage to let it heal completely. She concluded, “I thank you all for your understanding, love and support.”