LeBron honors Kobe on after receiving title ring

The Los Angeles Lakers received their championship rings ahead of Tuesday’s season-opening game against the L.A. Clippers, and LeBron James shared a post on social media to let people know who was on his mind during the special moment.

The Lakers’ pregame ring ceremony at Staples Center was a subdued affair due to the absence of fans in the arena. James shared how he was nevertheless excited ahead of the event despite the absence of fans, friends and family.

It now appears that James felt the presence of a dearly departed member of the Lakers family during the ceremony.

In an Instagram story posted Wednesday, James shared a Photoshopped image of himself admiring his ring with an ethereal Kobe Bryant looking on.