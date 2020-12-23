Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Says She’s Never Had A Nose Job – Don’t Be Tardy

Kim Zolciak’s daughter Brielle Biermann is setting the record straight over some things about her personal life. The young Don’t Be Tardy star opened up about what she has or hasn’t done to her face, she doesn’t hold any animosity over her exes and her failed relationships and what some of her biggest fears are. Brielle answered all of her fan questions during an Instagram Story Q&A. Here’s what she has to say.

While there has been a lot of speculation over what Brielle might or might not have gotten as far as plastic surgery and body enhancements are concerned, the young reality television star says that she has never gotten a nose job in her life.

Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Brielle Biermann Says She’s Never Had A Nose Job

“Never in my life have I had a nose job. Congrats to those who have. I know some people who have and they look amazing but I just.. I’m scared. And I don’t even want one,” she admitted, noting that everybody already thinks she had one.

“Do you keep in touch with any exes?” another fan asked.

“I’m not a bitter ex, I actually want to be friends because we shared so much of our time and lives together. So yes, I try to keep in touch or check in on all them,” Brielle said.

And while she did reveal that her ex-boyfriend Michael Kopech had blocked her on social media, Brielle says she has “no hard feelings or animosity towards any of” her ex-boyfriends.

If that weren’t enough, Brielle also admitted to having severe anxiety.

“Yes, it’s actually so severe. No one really knows that, except my family and friends,” Brielle shared. “It’s really bad. There’s actually been a time or two where I’ve actually tried to get off the plane because I hate flying.”

