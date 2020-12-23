Keyontae Johnson released from hospital after scary collapse

Keyontae Johnson is receiving the best Christmas present he could ask for.
The Florida Gators star is being released from the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the court during a game against Florida State on Dec. 12, the school announced.
Johnson collapsed just minutes into the game. He had to be stretchered off the court and transported to the hospital. He was initially listed in critical but stable condition.
Johnson is coming off a breakout season. He averaged 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season en route to a First-Team All-SEC selection. The 21-year-old, who is considered an NBA prospect, is averaging 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season.
