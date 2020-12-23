Kat Dunn Opens up About Reality Steve Carbone Breakup in Podcast

Big Brother 21 star Kat Dunn and blogger Reality Steve Carbone began romantically seeing each other in late April 2020, shortly after she called it quits with former houseguest Nick Maccarone. The two casually dated for several months until Carbone announced the two decided to separate. Dunn opened up about the breakup on her podcast and addressed the fans who felt they deserved answers.

Kat Dunn and Reality Steve Carbone began seeing each other

Last summer, 31-year-old Texas native Kathryn “Kat” Dunn competed on Big Brother 21, where she became the second juror. A couple of weeks later, she and Nick Maccarone began an illicit relationship while in the jury house.

He already had a romantic situation with a previously evicted houseguest, Isabella Wang. Regardless of the controversy, the two remained together nearly a year after filming.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the couple from seeing each other, and they called it quits. Shortly later, Dunn began romantically seeing popular blogger and The Bachelor spoiler, Reality Steve Carbone, in late April 2020.

Although the two didn’t upload pictures together to their social media accounts, many fans knew the couple hung out often based on their Instagram Stories.

Carbone revealed they broke up

Around eight months after Carbone announced he had begun seeing the Big Brother star, the blogger revealed they had broken things off. He started Episode 212 of his podcast with the announcement but didn’t dive into specifics.

While Carbone neglected to elaborate on what caused the breakup, he did note the two have remained friendly and still keep in touch.

Dunn first broke her silence about the situation in several Reddit comments to fans who had questions.

She denied associating with the popular blogger for “clout,” exposure to The Bachelor fandom, and access to his podcasting equipment. The BB21 star also claimed she didn’t “use” Carbone and admitted the separation saddened her.

Dunn opened up about breakup on podcast

A few days later, the social media influencer spoke more about her and Carbone’s choice to split during a podcast episode with BB19 star Elena Davies.

She explained that after he announced they started seeing each other on his podcast, some of his fans “took it and ran with it” and began bombarding her with personal messages about the seriousness of their relationship.

Dunn called the questions “super intense” and claimed she thought the fans “blew up everything” even though they tried to keep the details of their romance under wraps.

For example, she noted several fans thought they were expecting a child together and wondered if they met each other’s family yet, putting pressure on them.

Additionally, Dunn spoke about the amount of “s**t” she says she received after Carbone announced the separation and admitted it was a “hard week” for her because several fans “demanded” answers for the breakup.

However, the BB21 star noted she feels she doesn’t owe an explanation because she doesn’t think they made their relationship public. Big Brother 23 returns next year.