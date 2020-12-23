Kaitlynn Carter Insists She’s ‘Very Deeply in Love’ With Miley Cyrus

Instagram

The former wife of Brody Jenner talks about her past romance with the ‘Midnight Sky’ singer, insisting she was very much in love with the former Disney darling.

–

Miley Cyrus‘ ex-girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, has opened up about the pair’s summer romance, insisting it was so much more than a fling.

Miley and reality TV star Kaitlynn hooked up in the summer of 2019 as the pop star was dealing with her marriage split from Liam Hemsworth, and Carter admits she was surprised to suddenly be dating her pal.

“When I look back, I know that I had feelings for her that were maybe different from feelings I had for other friends,” she said during a recent appearance on the “Scrubbing In” podcast.

“No one was more surprised that I was all of a sudden dating one of my girlfriends than I was… It was entirely unintentional, but I was very deeply in love with this person.”

The couple broke up in September, 2019, and Miley went on to date Australian singer Cody Simpson.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus recently delivered a bold message to all of her past lovers in a music video for her latest single “Prisoner” featuring Dua Lipa. “In loving memory of all my exes, eat s**t,” so the former Disney Darling ended her clip.

The song itself chronicled a toxic relationship. She blasted an unnamed ex for being manipulative and making her feel like a hostage.

It’s taken from Miley’s seventh studio album called “Plastic Hearts”. The new album, led by hit single “Midnight Sky” which went on to become one of 2020’s Songs of Summer, features guest vocals from such icons as Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Stevie Nicks.