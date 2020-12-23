Jiggle Physics 62: Much Ado About Cyberpunk 2077

Jen, Carli, and Rebecca devote this episode to Cyberpunk 2077, starting with a look at the meta issues surrounding development and performance of the game. But then they dig into the gameplay itself and there’s a whole lot to say. Keanu Reeves is glorious, and there sure are a lot of dildos just laying around. So unsanitary!

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

