Jiggle Physics 62: Much Ado About Cyberpunk 2077

Jen, Carli, and Rebecca devote this episode to Cyberpunk 2077, starting with a look at the meta issues surrounding development and performance of the game. But then they dig into the gameplay itself and there’s a whole lot to say. Keanu Reeves is glorious, and there sure are a lot of dildos just laying around. So unsanitary!
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up [email protected] and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
Looking back on our 2020 predictions — how did we do?
We’re finally reaching the end of this terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. What better way to send it off than to review our predictions from the start of the year and see what we got right and wrong?
Make the perfect play with these PS4 sports games
Here are the best sports games that will give you all the competitive thrills when you can’t play outside. Each game lets you imagine what sports of the future might look like and some even give you a workout at home. Play competitively or casually with friends.