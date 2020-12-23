Jennifer Lopez might be known as Jenny From The Block, but she certainly doesn’t want to be Jenny Around The Block. The multi-talented singer and actress said that she doesn’t think she will be marrying her beau Alex Rodriguez anytime soon. Here’s what she has to say.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on his radio talk show, Jennifer says that she isn’t sure if getting married to Alex would be the best move for her anymore.

Jennifer Lopez Admits Marriage No. 4 Is Not In The Cards

“Oh yeah, we’ve talked [not getting married] that for sure,” Lopez admitted. “I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though.”

Jennifer revealed that she and Alex were supposed to get married in Italy back in June but the global pandemic forced the couple to scrap their plans.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all,” she explained. “So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, ‘OK, we got to cancel everything.’”

And while Jennifer admits that she was surely disappointed, she looks to Hollywood couples like Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell – who have never gotten married before – as inspiration.

“It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. And I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush, it’ll happen when it happens,” she said.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.